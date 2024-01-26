Second Rhode Island man pleads not guilty to charges related to Patriots fan’s death

By The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 10:56 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 11:13 am.

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A second Rhode Island man charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.

In a brief court appearance, Justin Mitchell, 39 was arraigned in Wrentham District Court over allegations he and 59-year-old John Vieira, both from Warwick, Rhode Island, punched 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire. Vieira pleaded not guilty last week.

Mitchell was ordered to stay away from Gillette Stadium as well as Mooney’s family and any potential witnesses.

Investigators say Mooney was struck during an altercation at the Sept. 17 game, which ended in a 24-17 win by the visiting Miami Dolphins. Mooney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provided preliminary indications that did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue, according to the district attorney’s office. The cause and manner of death were undetermined at that time, pending further testing.

Final determinations delivered to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide. The cause of death has been ruled as “probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation.”

The review of the available evidence, including the autopsy results and multiple angles of video capturing the incident, failed to establish a basis for criminal prosecution of charges related to homicide in Mooney’s death, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute
Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute

A special weather statement that blanked the GTA has now been lifted in most areas after record rainfall disrupted Friday morning's commute. Environment Canada had warned of 15 to 25 mm that could fall...

20m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. York Regional Police say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen driving in the area...

56m ago

Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case
Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case

Police now believe the GTA man accused of selling poison to people who went on to take their own lives had planned the deaths in advance. More than a dozen second-degree murder charges against Kenneth...

26m ago

Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire
Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire

The United Nations’ top court on Friday ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, but the panel stopped short of ordering Jerusalem to end the military...

7m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute
Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute

A special weather statement that blanked the GTA has now been lifted in most areas after record rainfall disrupted Friday morning's commute. Environment Canada had warned of 15 to 25 mm that could fall...

20m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. York Regional Police say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen driving in the area...

56m ago

Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case
Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case

Police now believe the GTA man accused of selling poison to people who went on to take their own lives had planned the deaths in advance. More than a dozen second-degree murder charges against Kenneth...

26m ago

Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire
Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire

The United Nations’ top court on Friday ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, but the panel stopped short of ordering Jerusalem to end the military...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

16h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

17h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

20h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

18h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos