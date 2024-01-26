Shiffrin gets up after losing control and crashing while landing a jump in a World Cup downhill

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin concentrates ahead of an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control landing a jump during a World Cup downhill on Friday. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 5:43 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 6:12 am.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup downhill on Friday.

“She’s up,” said Megan Harrod, Shiffrin’s spokeswoman, told The Associated Press in the finish area. “I don’t have any other information.”

Shiffrin was helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow.

There was no immediate report from the U.S. Ski Team or race organizers about Shiffrin’s condition.

A helicopter was seen going up the mountain after Shiffrin’s crash but it wasn’t clear if Shiffrin was put onto the helicopter.

Shiffrin’s arms were flailing as she landed in a patch of soft snow on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina, Italy.

The American slammed into the net at high speed and rebounded back onto the snow.

Medics tended to Shiffrin immediately and she eventually got up and limped away for more care.

Shiffrin has a record 95 World Cup wins.

Cortina will host women’s skiing for the 2026 Olympics.

Federica Brignone, another top skier, also crashed shortly after the race resumed following a delay because of Shiffrin’s fall. But Brignone got right up and proceeded to ski down.

Then Olympic champion Corinne Suter pulled up midway down her run with an apparent injury. Suter sat and clutched her left knee.

The race was held amid clear and sunny conditions but warm temperatures.

Shiffrin is the fourth former overall World Cup champion to crash in the past two weeks following season-ending injuries to Alexis Pinturault, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Petra Vlhova.

___

AP Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash
5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash

Five people are hurt, including two in critical condition, following an overnight rollover crash in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Southdown Road north of Lakeshore Road around 1:50 a.m....

37m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. In a post on X, York Regional Police (YRP) say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen...

1h ago

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

10h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning

Toronto and the entire GTA remain blanketed under a special weather statement Friday with potentially record rainfall in store through the morning. Environment Canada warned of 15 to 25 mm that could...

0m ago

Top Stories

5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash
5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash

Five people are hurt, including two in critical condition, following an overnight rollover crash in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Southdown Road north of Lakeshore Road around 1:50 a.m....

37m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. In a post on X, York Regional Police (YRP) say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen...

1h ago

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

10h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning

Toronto and the entire GTA remain blanketed under a special weather statement Friday with potentially record rainfall in store through the morning. Environment Canada warned of 15 to 25 mm that could...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

11h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

12h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

15h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

13h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos