Storm hits Australia with strong winds and power outages, but weakens from cyclone to tropical storm

By The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 1:11 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 1:12 am.

SYDNEY (AP) — Strong winds hit Australia’s northeast coast Friday, leaving thousands without power, but the area was spared heavy damage as Tropical Cyclone Kirrily weakened into a tropical storm.

Wind gusts of up to 170 kilometers an hour (105.6 miles per hour) battered coastal cities and towns, while fallen trees caused property damage. Weather officials warned of continuing heavy rain and strong winds.

But the cyclone was downgraded Friday to a tropical storm after making landfall in Queensland state Thursday night. There were no reported deaths or serious injuries.

“It was still a significant weather system and brought significant rain into interior Queensland,” the Bureau of Meteorology wrote on social media Friday.

A severe weather warning remains for heavy rain with the possibility of damaging winds. Northwest Queensland could get around 200 millimeters (7.87 inches) of rain over the next few days, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Coastal Queensland is popular with holidaymakers and tourists, but the wild weather caused problems for the Australia Day holiday Friday as a number of campgrounds were forced to close.

Queensland premier Steven Miles warned that the threat was not over. “We’re not out of the woods, but we will continue to work to be prepared to support Queensland communities,” he said.

It’s the second cyclone in as many months to hit the region, after December saw Tropical Cyclone Jasper. Jasper was the first tropical cyclone of the Australian season, which spans the southern hemisphere hot months of November to April.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

5h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

6h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

8h ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

7h ago

Top Stories

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

5h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

6h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

8h ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

7h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

8h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

11h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

8h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

12h ago

More Videos