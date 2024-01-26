Wrestling icon Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

FILE - WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event, Oct. 30, 2010, in Hartford, Conn. A former WWE employee filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, accusing McMahon and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) AP2010

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 26, 2024 9:59 pm.

Wrestling icon Vince McMahon has resigned from WWE’s parent company.

Friday’s resignation occurred the day after a former employee filed a federal lawsuit accusing him and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct, including offering her to a star wrestler for sex.

McMahon stepped down from the board of directors at WWE’s parent company, TKO Group, according to a statement released late Friday.

He continued to deny wrongdoing.

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

3h ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

5h ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

7h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

8h ago

