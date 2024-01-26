Wrestling icon Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit
Posted January 26, 2024 9:59 pm.
Wrestling icon Vince McMahon has resigned from WWE’s parent company.
Friday’s resignation occurred the day after a former employee filed a federal lawsuit accusing him and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct, including offering her to a star wrestler for sex.
McMahon stepped down from the board of directors at WWE’s parent company, TKO Group, according to a statement released late Friday.
He continued to deny wrongdoing.