Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA
Posted January 26, 2024 10:33 am.
An array of activities are happening this weekend with something for everyone: reptile-lover, plant enthusiast, or someone who has a taste for music and the arts.
Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend as you head into the city.
New Music Festival
The 10-day international festival of contemporary music kicks off on Saturday featuring concerts, workshops and masterclasses focused on new music.
The event is put on annually by the University of Toronto Faculty at Walter Hall.
Details on how to get tickets to each event can be found here.
Reptile & Plant Expo
For the 20th year in a row the Canadian Reptile Expo will celebrate the love of reptiles. The expo is hosted by Canadian vendors who are working to protect species that could be endangered and will also allow attendees to view first hand some of the greatest species of reptilian specialty pets from across Canada.
It’s happening alongside the Plant Expo at the International Centre this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At the Plant Expo, there will be vendors specializing in terrariums, aquariums, hydroponics, greenhouses, home grown food, and traditional potted houseplants
For tickets and more information about vendors, you can head to their website.
Milton Film Festival
An incredible line-up of films will be available to check out this weekend only at the Milton Film Festival. Critically acclaimed dramas, comedies, documentaries, short films and more from Canada and around the world will be available to watch at FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton.
Tickets and a lineup of the film festival are available on their website.
DJ Skate Nights
The second of four Dj Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works is this Saturday night. Brick Works transforms their skating rink into a dance floor for a free event where the community can come skate among the trees to DJ tunes.
There will be food and drinks for purchase as well as lawn games, smores and firepits in the Après Skate Lounge for pre- and post-skating. Skates will be available to rent.
This Saturday’s theme is Newcomer’s Night which will feature free skating lessons for new Canadians.
It kicks off at 6 p.m.
TTC/GO closures
- No service on TTC Line 1 Yonge-University between Davisville and Lawrence stations, due to Line 5 construction at Eglinton Station. Shuttle buses will be running.
Road closures
Ongoing city closures
- University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next seven months.
- Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed from Rosedale Valley Road to River Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly until early January.
- Broadview Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic and reduced to one northbound lane until November to replace TTC streetcar tracks.
- Teston Road in Vaughan will be closed between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road until the end of the year for road reconstruction and bridge work.
- Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
- Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Rees Street to Spadina Avenue, is reduced to two lanes until May 31, 2024, for Enwave construction.
- Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.