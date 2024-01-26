Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA

An array of activities are happening this weekend with something for everyone: reptile-lover, plant enthusiast, or someone who has a taste for music and the arts.

Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend as you head into the city.

New Music Festival

The 10-day international festival of contemporary music kicks off on Saturday featuring concerts, workshops and masterclasses focused on new music.

The event is put on annually by the University of Toronto Faculty at Walter Hall.

Details on how to get tickets to each event can be found here.

Reptile & Plant Expo

For the 20th year in a row the Canadian Reptile Expo will celebrate the love of reptiles. The expo is hosted by Canadian vendors who are working to protect species that could be endangered and will also allow attendees to view first hand some of the greatest species of reptilian specialty pets from across Canada.

It’s happening alongside the Plant Expo at the International Centre this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the Plant Expo, there will be vendors specializing in terrariums, aquariums, hydroponics, greenhouses, home grown food, and traditional potted houseplants

For tickets and more information about vendors, you can head to their website.

Milton Film Festival

An incredible line-up of films will be available to check out this weekend only at the Milton Film Festival. Critically acclaimed dramas, comedies, documentaries, short films and more from Canada and around the world will be available to watch at FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton.

Tickets and a lineup of the film festival are available on their website.

DJ Skate Nights

The second of four Dj Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works is this Saturday night. Brick Works transforms their skating rink into a dance floor for a free event where the community can come skate among the trees to DJ tunes.

There will be food and drinks for purchase as well as lawn games, smores and firepits in the Après Skate Lounge for pre- and post-skating. Skates will be available to rent.

This Saturday’s theme is Newcomer’s Night which will feature free skating lessons for new Canadians.

It kicks off at 6 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

No service on TTC Line 1 Yonge-University between Davisville and Lawrence stations, due to Line 5 construction at Eglinton Station. Shuttle buses will be running.

Road closures

