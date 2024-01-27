A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story

The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along Newfoundland's southwestern tip as shown in this handout image provided by Corey Purchase. Wanda Blackmore says her 21-year-old son, Gordon, came roaring into her house last Saturday morning after spotting the long shadow beneath the water just off the beach in Cape Ray, N.L.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Corey Purchase **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 27, 2024 1:50 pm.

Last Updated January 27, 2024 1:56 pm.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland.

Wanda Blackmore says her 21-year-old son, Gordon, came roaring into her house last Saturday morning after spotting the long shadow beneath the water just off the beach in Cape Ray, N.L.

Blackmore says as soon as the tide went down later that morning, she put on her jacket to go see it for herself.

She says the ghostly wreck has been drawing a steady stream of admirers, with residents fascinated by the wooden dowels that seem to be holding it together — indicating the vessel may be centuries old.

Blackmore says she’s been writing to shipwreck experts, to Memorial University’s Maritime Archive and even to the premier in hopes that experts can be dispatched to date and name the boat, and perhaps even preserve it.

Corey Purchase, a drone photographer who has been posting images of the wreck on social media, says the ship has a kind of haunted feeling that leaves him thinking of the people who may have been aboard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

1h ago

Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas
Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas

Witnesses said three Palestinians were killed Saturday in an airstrike that Israel's military said was targeting a Hamas commander in southern Gaza, less than a day after the International Court of Justice...

2h ago

Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy
Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy

Canada’s special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism says this year's Holocaust Remembrance Day has taken on a particularly sombre tone. Deborah Lyons attributes the...

1h ago

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A group of survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony Saturday in southern Poland. About 20 survivors...

2h ago

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

1h ago

Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas
Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas

Witnesses said three Palestinians were killed Saturday in an airstrike that Israel's military said was targeting a Hamas commander in southern Gaza, less than a day after the International Court of Justice...

2h ago

Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy
Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy

Canada’s special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism says this year's Holocaust Remembrance Day has taken on a particularly sombre tone. Deborah Lyons attributes the...

1h ago

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A group of survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony Saturday in southern Poland. About 20 survivors...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.

22h ago

3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.
2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.
2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.
3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
More Videos