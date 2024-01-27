Crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries snarls traffic on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland

This image provided by the Maryland Transportation Authority shows a multi-vehicle crash on US-50 Bay Bridge in Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Maryland Transportation Authority said Saturday on social media that the crash on the westbound lanes has closed the bridge. No injuries have been reported. (Maryland Transportation Authority via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 27, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated January 27, 2024 11:12 am.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday and motorists were advised to expect major delays, authorities said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said on X, formerly Twitter, the crash on the westbound lanes closed the bridge.

The transportation authority said in a later post that eastbound and westbound traffic were alternating turns on the eastbound bridge, but the westbound bridge remained closed.

Several people were taken to area hospitals, authorities said. The number of people injured and the number of vehicles involved were not immediately disclosed.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles belonging to authorities with flashing lights and traffic not moving on the westbound lanes of the bridge.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said motorists should anticipate heavy delays in Annapolis and Kent Island for an extended period of time.

Also known as the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, the span crosses the Chesapeake Bay. It connects Maryland’s Eastern Shore and the metropolitan areas of Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, the transportation authority said on its website.

