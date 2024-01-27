French farmers vow to continue protesting despite the government’s offer of concessions

Farmers occupy a highway near Ableiges, north of Paris, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Protesting farmers shut down long stretches of some of France's major motorways on Friday, using their tractors to block and slow traffic and squeeze the government ever more tightly to cede to their demands that growing and rearing food should be made easier and more lucrative. Banner reads: no farming, no food. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 27, 2024 6:57 am.

Last Updated January 27, 2024 7:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — French farmers vowed Saturday to continue protesting, maintaining traffic barricades on some of the country’s major roads a day after the government announced a series of measures that they do not fully address their demands.

The farmers’ movement, seeking better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports has spread in recent days across the country, with protesters using their tractors to shut down long stretches of road and slow traffic. They’ve also dumped stinky agricultural waste at the gates of government offices.

While some of the barricades were gradually being lifted on Saturday, highway operator Vinci Autoroutes said the A7, a major highway heading through southern France and into Spain, was still closed. Some other roads were also partially closed, mostly in southern France.

Vinci Autoroutes noted that the blockades on two highways leading to Paris have been removed. The highway from Lyon, in eastern France, to Bordeaux, in the southwest, also been reopened on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

Some angry protesters were planning to give a new boost to the mobilization next week, threatening to block traffic around Paris for several days, starting from Sunday evening.

President Emmanuel Macron’s new prime minister, Gabriel Attal, announced a series of measures Friday during a visit to a cattle farm in southern France. They include “drastically simplifying” certain technical procedures and the progressive end to diesel fuel taxes for farm vehicles, he said.

Attal also confirmed that France would remain opposed to the European Union signing a free-trade deal with the Mercosur trade group, as French farmers denounce what they see as unfair competition from Latin American countries. The agreement has been under under negotiation for years.

In response to Attal’s announcement, France’s two major farmers unions quickly announced their decision to continue the protests, saying the government’s plan doesn’t go far enough.

The protests in France are also symptomatic of discontent in agricultural heartlands across the European Union. The influential and heavily subsidized sector is becoming a hot-button issue ahead of European Parliament elections in June, with populist and far-right parties hoping to benefit from rural disgruntlement against free trade agreements, burdensome costs worsened by Russia’s war in Ukraine and other complaints.

In recent weeks, farmers have staged protests in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road just...

23m ago

Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves
Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves

St. James Town, a culturally diverse neighbourhood just north of Cabbagetown, is popularly known as “a world within a block.” More than 20,000 residents live within roughly half a square kilometre....

12h ago

Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA
Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA

An array of activities are happening this weekend with something for everyone: reptile-lover, plant enthusiast, or someone who has a taste for music and the arts. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure...

21h ago

Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas
Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas

Two women and a man were killed early Saturday in what witnesses said was an Israeli airstrike on a home in the southernmost part of Gaza, as Israel pursued its military offensive against the Palestinian...

30m ago

Top Stories

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road just...

23m ago

Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves
Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves

St. James Town, a culturally diverse neighbourhood just north of Cabbagetown, is popularly known as “a world within a block.” More than 20,000 residents live within roughly half a square kilometre....

12h ago

Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA
Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA

An array of activities are happening this weekend with something for everyone: reptile-lover, plant enthusiast, or someone who has a taste for music and the arts. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure...

21h ago

Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas
Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas

Two women and a man were killed early Saturday in what witnesses said was an Israeli airstrike on a home in the southernmost part of Gaza, as Israel pursued its military offensive against the Palestinian...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.

16h ago

3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.
2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.
3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
More Videos