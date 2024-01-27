Greta Thunberg joins hundreds marching in England to protest airport’s expansion for private planes

In this photo issued by Extinction Rebellion UK, climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a march to Farnborough Airport in southern England, Saturday Jan. 27, 2024. Greta Thunberg joined the march to protest the use of private jets and the expansion of an airport. Hundreds of local residents and activists holding banners and placards took part. (Jonathon Vines/Extinction Rebellion UK via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 27, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated January 27, 2024 11:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined a march in southern England on Saturday to protest the use of private jets and the expansion of an airport.

Hundreds of local residents and activists holding banners and placards that read “Ban Private Jets” marched to Farnborough Airport, which mostly serves private aircraft.

The airport, located in Hampshire County about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of London, applied last year to increase its maximum number of flights from 50,000 to 70,000 a year.

Groups working to fight climate change, including the organizer of Saturday’s protest, Extinction Rebellion, say private jets are much more polluting than commercial passenger airliners. Flights to and from Farnborough Airport carried 2.5 passengers per flight in 2022, the group said.

“It is clear that private jets are incompatible with ensuring present and future living conditions on this planet,” Thunberg said in a video that Extinction Rebellion posted on social media.

“We’re not going to let this continue. We’re not going to let the rich few who are responsible for the majority of aviation emissions get away with sacrificing people and the planet,” she added.

Thunberg, 21, a Swedish environmental campaigner who inspired a global youth movement against climate change, is expected to appear at a court in London next week to face a public order offense charge. She was arrested in October during a demonstration against a major oil and gas industry conference.

Thunberg was among the activists who were charged for seeking to block access to the Energy Intelligence Forum. She denied the charge.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/climate-and-environment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A group of survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony Saturday in southern Poland. About 20 survivors...

9m ago

A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack
A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack

Gad Partok was 10 years old in 1942 when Nazis stormed his street in the coastal Tunisian town of Nabeul. He saw them going door to door, hauling out his neighbors, shooting them and burning down their...

52m ago

Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas
Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas

Witnesses said three Palestinians were killed Saturday in an airstrike that Israel's military said was targeting a Hamas commander in southern Gaza, less than a day after the International Court of Justice...

1h ago

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road just...

2h ago

Top Stories

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A group of survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony Saturday in southern Poland. About 20 survivors...

9m ago

A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack
A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack

Gad Partok was 10 years old in 1942 when Nazis stormed his street in the coastal Tunisian town of Nabeul. He saw them going door to door, hauling out his neighbors, shooting them and burning down their...

52m ago

Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas
Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas

Witnesses said three Palestinians were killed Saturday in an airstrike that Israel's military said was targeting a Hamas commander in southern Gaza, less than a day after the International Court of Justice...

1h ago

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road just...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.

20h ago

3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.
2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.
2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.
3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
More Videos