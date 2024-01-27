South Carolina deputy fatally shoots man after disturbance call

By The Associated Press

Posted January 27, 2024 2:04 pm.

Last Updated January 27, 2024 2:12 pm.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina were investigating on Saturday the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputy.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night to a call about a disturbance and a possible assault, a sheriff’s office news release said.

Deputies encountered two people, and at least one had a gun, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy fired at one of the people, and that person was killed, the sheriff’s office said.

The second person was arrested and charged with assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a white man was killed, but his name was not immediately released. An autopsy was planned Saturday. The deputy’s race was not immediately released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was investigating the shooting.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

3h ago

Netanyahu defiant after UN court ruling, says Israel presses offensive for 'complete victory'
Netanyahu defiant after UN court ruling, says Israel presses offensive for 'complete victory'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday pushed back after an International Court of Justice ruling to limit death and destruction in the military's Gaza offensive, declaring that “we decide...

1h ago

Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy
Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy

Canada's antisemitism envoy said Saturday's annual day to mark the atrocities committed against Jewish people during the Second World War is more important and more poignant this year amid what she described...

1h ago

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A group of survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony Saturday in southern Poland. About 20 survivors...

3h ago

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

3h ago

Netanyahu defiant after UN court ruling, says Israel presses offensive for 'complete victory'
Netanyahu defiant after UN court ruling, says Israel presses offensive for 'complete victory'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday pushed back after an International Court of Justice ruling to limit death and destruction in the military's Gaza offensive, declaring that “we decide...

1h ago

Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy
Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy

Canada's antisemitism envoy said Saturday's annual day to mark the atrocities committed against Jewish people during the Second World War is more important and more poignant this year amid what she described...

1h ago

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A group of survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony Saturday in southern Poland. About 20 survivors...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.
2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.
2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.
3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
More Videos