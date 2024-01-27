Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

A single-car crash on Eglinton Avenue
A single-car crash on Eglinton Avenue between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road sent three people to hospital on Jan. 27, 2024. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By John Marchesan

Posted January 27, 2024 7:15 am.

Last Updated January 27, 2024 7:44 am.

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke.

Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The area where the crash occurred is part of the Eglinton Crosstown West LRT extension.

Paramedics say two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Eglinton Avenue remains closed between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road.

2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.

16h ago

3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.
2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.
3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
