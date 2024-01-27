Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke.

Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The area where the crash occurred is part of the Eglinton Crosstown West LRT extension.

Paramedics say two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Eglinton Avenue remains closed between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road.