1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital.

Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Sunday for reports someone had been stabbed.

Paramedics tell CityNews a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

A second person, a man in his 20s, was treated on scene for a minor injury to his head. It’s unknown if that was related to the stabbing incident.

Police say one person has been taken into custody but provided no further details on the suspect’s age or gender.