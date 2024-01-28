1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 28, 2024 7:40 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 8:04 am.

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital.

Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Sunday for reports someone had been stabbed.

Paramedics tell CityNews a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

A second person, a man in his 20s, was treated on scene for a minor injury to his head. It’s unknown if that was related to the stabbing incident.

Police say one person has been taken into custody but provided no further details on the suspect’s age or gender.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today
State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today

A state funeral will be held today in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent, who died Jan. 11 at the age of 87, served as a member of Parliament for more than two decades and led the...

38m ago

UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties
UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties

The secretary-general of the United Nations on Sunday called on countries to continue funding the main agency providing aid in Gaza after several of its employees were accused of taking part in the Hamas...

18m ago

US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war
US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war

U.S. negotiators are making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages...

15m ago

Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers' protests continue
Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers' protests continue

Two climate activists hurled soup Sunday at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris and shouted slogans advocating for a sustainable food system. This came amid protests by French...

12m ago

Top Stories

State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today
State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today

A state funeral will be held today in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent, who died Jan. 11 at the age of 87, served as a member of Parliament for more than two decades and led the...

38m ago

UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties
UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties

The secretary-general of the United Nations on Sunday called on countries to continue funding the main agency providing aid in Gaza after several of its employees were accused of taking part in the Hamas...

18m ago

US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war
US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war

U.S. negotiators are making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages...

15m ago

Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers' protests continue
Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers' protests continue

Two climate activists hurled soup Sunday at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris and shouted slogans advocating for a sustainable food system. This came amid protests by French...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night

For the first time in Raptors Franchise history, they hosted a Filipino Heritage Night. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more.
3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos