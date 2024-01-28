2 arrested in firearm investigation near Cabbagetown

Toronto police have made two arrests in connection with a firearm investigation near Cabbagetown.

On Saturday, police were conducting a firearms investigation in the Bleeker Street and St. James Avenue area.

Members of the 51st Division Major Crime Unit conducted a Criminal Code Search Warrant in relation to the investigation.

It is alleged that two firearms were located during the search.

Radcliffe Sweeting, 24, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with 15 firearm related offences including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of careless storage of a firearm and two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday.

Mataya Smith, 21, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with 15 firearm related offences including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of careless storage of a firearm and two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

She was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday.