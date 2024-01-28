2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

Two people wanted in a robbery investigation at Chester Subway Station. (Toronto Police Service)
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 28, 2024 3:44 pm.

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were onboard the subway, westbound on the Bloor/Danforth line.

Two adults boarded the train at Coxwell Station and engaged the two teen girls in a verbal dispute which then turned physical.

The adults then robbed one of the teens of her cellphone, assaulted her with the cellphone, and then left at Chester Station.

The adults are each wanted for, robbery, assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000.

The woman is described as 5’9″ with a medium build, missing teeth, and long black hair in a ponytail sticking out of her hat. She has a septum ring and dermal piercing on the cheekbone, and was wearing a checkered black and grey sweater, slush pants, black shoes, and was pulling a personal shopping cart.

The man is described as 5’9″ with a heavy build, blue eyes, and stubbly beard. He was wearing Blundstone boots, a yellow winter hat, and a black winter coat.

