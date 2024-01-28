Bangladesh appeals court grants bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in labor case

Nobel prize laureate Mohammed Yunus of Bangladesh speaks at an event organized by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India and International Management Institute in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2007. (FILE: AP Photo/Gurinder Osan)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2024 3:16 am.

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An appeals court in Bangladesh on Sunday granted bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who had been sentenced earlier to six months in prison for violating the country’s labor laws. The court also agreed to hear an appeal against his sentencing.

Yunus who pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people, especially women, filed the appeal seeking bail on Sunday morning before it was granted. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in 2006.

The 83-year-old economist and three other officials of the telecommunications company were sentenced to six months in prison on Jan. 1, but they were immediately granted 30 days of bail to appeal the verdict and sentence.

Sunday’s court decision said the bail would remain effective until a final decision is made on the appeal for the sentencing.

Defense lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said the first hearing on the appeal would be held on March 3.

The case involves Grameen Telecom, which Yunus founded as a non-profit organization.

Yunus’ supporters said the case is politically motivated, a charge that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was elected for a fourth consecutive term earlier this month, has denied.

In the original verdict, the judge said Yunus’ company violated Bangladeshi labor laws. At least 67 Grameen Telecom workers were supposed to be made permanent employees but were not, and a “welfare fund” to support the staff in cases of emergency or special needs was never formed.

The judge also said that according to company policy 5% of Grameen’s dividends were supposed to have been distributed to staff but were not.

The judge found Yunus, the chairman of the company, and the three other company directors guilty, and fined each 30,000 takas, or $260, while also sentencing each to prison.

Yunus said after the original verdict that he was innocent.

“We are being punished for a crime we did not commit. It was my fate, the nation’s fate. We have accepted this verdict, but will appeal this verdict and continue fighting against this sentence,” he told reporters after the verdict was announced on Jan. 1.

Grameen Telecom owns 34.2% of the country’s largest mobile phone company, Grameenphone, a subsidiary of Norway’s telecom giant Telenor.

Yunus is known to have close connections with political elites in the West, especially in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

He faces a number of other charges involving alleged corruption and embezzlement.

Yunus’ supporters say he has been targeted because of his frosty relations with Hasina.

The Associated Press

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

16h ago

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue West between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road...

12h ago

1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa
1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa

One man is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday. Durham police arrived to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street in Oshawa for a shooting investigation. One person has...

7h ago

1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting
1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting

Investigators from Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year. On March 6, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., a man...

11h ago

