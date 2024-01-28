Bodies of victims in B.C. heli-skiing crash recovered: company president

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. The head of the heli-skiing company involved in a fatal crash north of Terrace, B.C., last Monday says the bodies of the three victims have been recovered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2024 8:03 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 8:12 pm.

The head of the heli-skiing company that was involved in a fatal crash north of Terrace, B.C., last Monday says the three victims’ bodies have been recovered.

A statement from John Forrest, president of Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, says the RCMP along with Terrace Search and Rescue led the effort earlier today.

The victims of the Jan. 22 crash have been identified as three Italians. 

Terrace Search and Rescue manager Dave Jephson had said last week that poor weather was hampering efforts to recover the victims’ bodies.

In his statement today, Forrest says he knows how important it has been for their families to have their loved ones recovered from the mountain.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it deployed a team of investigators to the site of the crash.

Forrest’s statement says the days after the crash “have been filled with grief.”

“My heart continues to go out to all those impacted and their loved ones.”

The downed helicopter was part of Kelowna-based Skyline Helicopters’ fleet. A statement from company president Teri Northcott last week said the crash had caused “profound grief.”

Skyline would “provide support in any way that it can,” it said in the statement.

“It will also work closely with the RCMP and other authorities as the cause of the incident is investigated.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police
Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

25m ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

9h ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

4h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

10h ago

