Environmental officials working to clean up fuel after fiery tanker truck crash in Ohio

By The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2024 10:49 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 10:56 am.

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) — Environmental officials in Ohio were back on the scene Sunday of a fiery tanker truck crash, working to contain thousands of gallons (liters) of diesel fuel that spilled during the accident.

The truck that crashed Saturday morning, killing the driver, was carrying about 7,500 gallons (28,390 liters) of diesel, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. A nearby creek briefly caught fire, and the agency worked to stop the spread of the fuel.

As part of that effort, response crews will excavate impacted soil, according to the state EPA. Officials will remain on the scene to make sure all appropriate steps are taken to ensure the health and safety of resident and waterways, the agency said in a written statement.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Macedonia Police Department, which responded to the scene at the ramp to Interstate 271 north in Northfield Center Township.

The tanker truck had been traveling northbound on State Route 8 and attempted to get on Interstate 271 north when the driver lost control and went over the side of the bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The truck landed on the northbound lanes of State Route 8 and exploded in flames.

Fire departments responding to the scene found the driver of the tanker had died from injuries related to the crash.

The accident forced the closure of several roads. The crash is under investigation.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

22m ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

1h ago

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m....

2h ago

SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York
SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a single-vehicle crash in North York early Sunday morning. Toronto police say a car crashed into a pole in the area of Walsh Avenue...

1h ago

Top Stories

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

22m ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

1h ago

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m....

2h ago

SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York
SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a single-vehicle crash in North York early Sunday morning. Toronto police say a car crashed into a pole in the area of Walsh Avenue...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night

For the first time in Raptors Franchise history, they hosted a Filipino Heritage Night. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more.
3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos