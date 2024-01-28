Finns go to the polls to elect a new president at an unprecedented time for the NATO newcomer

People wait in a line to cast their ballots at a polling station during presidential election in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2024 2:44 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 2:56 am.

HELSINKI (AP) — Voters in Finland were electing a new president Sunday at an unprecedented time for the Nordic nation that is now a NATO member with its eastern border with Russia closed — two things almost unthinkable a few years ago.

Polls across the country opened at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Unlike in most European countries, the president of Finland holds executive power in formulating foreign and security policy, particularly when dealing with countries outside the European Union like the United States, Russia and China.

Some 4.5 million citizens are eligible to vote for Finland’s new head of state from an array of nine candidates — six men and three women. They are picking a successor to hugely popular President Sauli Niinistö, whose second six-year term expires in March. He is not eligible for re-election.

No candidate is expected get more than 50% of the vote in Sunday’s first round of voting, pushing the race into a runoff in February.

Recent polls suggest that former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, 55, and ex-Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, 65, are the leading contenders.

Stubb, who represents the conservative National Coalition Party and headed the Finnish government in 2014-2015, and veteran politician Haavisto, an ex-United Nations diplomat running for the post for the third time, are each estimated to garner 23%-27% of the votes.

Finland’s new head of state will start a six-year term in March in a markedly different geopolitical and security situation in Europe than did incumbent Niinistö after the 2018 election.

Abandoning decades of military non-alignment in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland became NATO’s 31st member in April, much to the annoyance of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with the Nordic nation.

NATO membership, which has made Finland the Western military alliance’s front-line country toward Russia, and the war raging in Ukraine a mere 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) away from Finland’s border have boosted the president’s status as a security policy leader.

Advance vote results will be confirmed soon after polls close and initial results from Sunday’s voting are expected by around midnight (2200 GMT). The first round results will be officially confirmed on Tuesday.

The likely second round of voting between the two candidates with the most votes is set for Feb. 11.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

15h ago

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue West between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road...

10h ago

1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa
1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa

One man is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday. Durham police arrived to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street in Oshawa for a shooting investigation. One person has...

6h ago

1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting
1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting

Investigators from Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year. On March 6, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., a man...

9h ago

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

15h ago

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue West between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road...

10h ago

1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa
1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa

One man is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday. Durham police arrived to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street in Oshawa for a shooting investigation. One person has...

6h ago

1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting
1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting

Investigators from Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year. On March 6, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., a man...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night

For the first time in Raptors Franchise history, they hosted a Filipino Heritage Night. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more.
3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos