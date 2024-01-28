Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza

A member of a team supporting Mansour Shouman, a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war, says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist who was in Gaza. Shouman is shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 1:43 pm.

A member of a team supporting a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist in Gaza. 

Zaheera Soomar says Mansour Shouman was last heard from last Sunday.

Her contacts overseas told Soomar on Monday and Tuesday that Shouman was seen at the Nasser Hospital along the southern Gaza strip but was headed for nearby Rafah.

Soomar says three eyewitnesses told the group supporting Shouman he was taken Tuesday by Israel Defence Forces on the way to Rafah, allegations that have not been confirmed. 

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of a Canadian who is missing in Gaza and will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in contact with their family.

Shouman previously completed oil and gas consulting work in Calgary and is the father of five children who left Gaza with his wife last year. 

Soomar says Shouman stayed behind because he felt a duty to document the war and its ramifications.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police
1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

breaking

21m ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

3h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

4h ago

Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future
Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future

Toronto’s iconic cube house may be headed for demolition but a community effort is underway to save the landmark structure and preserve its role in the city’s arts and culture scene. Built in 1996,...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police
1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

breaking

21m ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

3h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

4h ago

Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future
Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future

Toronto’s iconic cube house may be headed for demolition but a community effort is underway to save the landmark structure and preserve its role in the city’s arts and culture scene. Built in 1996,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

18h ago

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos