Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza

A member of a team supporting a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist in Gaza.

Zaheera Soomar says Mansour Shouman was last heard from last Sunday.

Her contacts overseas told Soomar on Monday and Tuesday that Shouman was seen at the Nasser Hospital along the southern Gaza strip but was headed for nearby Rafah.

Soomar says three eyewitnesses told the group supporting Shouman he was taken Tuesday by Israel Defence Forces on the way to Rafah, allegations that have not been confirmed.

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of a Canadian who is missing in Gaza and will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in contact with their family.

Shouman previously completed oil and gas consulting work in Calgary and is the father of five children who left Gaza with his wife last year.

Soomar says Shouman stayed behind because he felt a duty to document the war and its ramifications.