Poilievre vows to cut funds to UN agency amid reports of staff role in Oct. 7 attacks

<div>Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to slash funding to a United Nations agency that supports Palestinians amid allegations some its staff played a role in last October's terrorist attacks. Poilievre arrives to address the national Conservative caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2024 2:21 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to slash funding to a United Nations agency that supports Palestinians amid allegations some of its staff played a role in last October’s terrorist attacks against Israel.

He told his caucus today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be “ashamed” for funding the organization, pledging in a speech that he would “cut that back.”

The federal government says it stopped the flow of “any additional funding” for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East following reports some staff were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas against southern Israel. 

The agency’s director says it has terminated staff thought to have been involved and has launched an investigation. 

Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and took about 240 others hostage during the attack, triggering a war that local authorities say has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children. 

Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper had cut funding to the agency in 2010 after allegations of its ties to Hamas. The Liberals restored it in 2016. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

