Poland protests error in a social media post by EU chief suggesting Auschwitz death camp was Polish

By The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 12:26 pm.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland protested Sunday a mistake in a social media post by the head of the European Commission that wrongly suggested the World War II Auschwitz death camp was Polish.

That post by Ursula von der Leyen on X, formerly Twitter, was later corrected to say that Auschwitz was a Nazi German extermination camp.

In the post, von der Leyen and European Union commissioners pay tribute to victims of the Holocaust to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday. They write and say the names of some of the victims. Added text states their birth and death place and date. In the original post, the Auschwitz camp was described only as “Poland.”

Phone and text messages left Sunday with Christian Wigand, EU Commission spokesman, were not immediately returned.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on X that “When referring to the Nazi extermination camp in Auschwitz, it should be noted that it was established under German occupation.”

He added that “information posted on the European Commission’s social media will be clarified.”

On Saturday, a group of Holocaust survivors and state officials held a modest ceremony at the memorial and museum site of Auschwitz-Birkeanu to mark the 79th anniversary of the camp’s liberation by the Soviet troops on Jan. 17, 1945. The day is now dedicated to Holocaust remembrance.

Germany invaded neighboring Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, starting World War II. Beginning in 1940, the Nazis were using old Austrian military barracks in the southern town of Oswiecim as a concentration and death camp for Polish resistance members. In 1942 they added the nearby Birkenau part, with gas chambers and crematoria, as a mass extermination site, mostly of Europe’s Jews.

An estimated 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau until its liberation. During that time, Poland was under brutal German occupation and lost some 6 millions citizens, half of them Jews.

Polish law penalizes anyone wrongly blaming Poles for Nazi Germany’s crimes on Polish soil.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

1h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

3h ago

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m....

4h ago

SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York
SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a single-vehicle crash in North York early Sunday morning. Toronto police say a car crashed into a pole in the area of Walsh Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

1h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

3h ago

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m....

4h ago

SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York
SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a single-vehicle crash in North York early Sunday morning. Toronto police say a car crashed into a pole in the area of Walsh Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

17h ago

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos