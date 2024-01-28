Police in Rome detain man who had knife in bag on boulevard leading to Vatican, Italian media say

By The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2024 7:04 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 7:12 pm.

ROME (AP) — Police detained an Italian man found with a knife in his bag on the boulevard leading to St. Peter’s Square hours before Pope Francis made his weekly appearance at a Vatican palace window Sunday.

The Italian news agency ANSA said the knife was discovered during an inspection of the bag as part of routine security for the public approaching the square.

The man, 52, from the southern Italian region of Calabria, is believed to be mentally disturbed and authorities said there was no suspicion of terrorism, ANSA reported.

Italian media said the man scuffled with police, and one officer was slightly injured.

Authorities were trying to determine why the man was carrying the.

The pope’s noon window appearance went ahead as scheduled, as he greeted some 20,000 people in the square during the customary Sunday tradition.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police
Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

27m ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

9h ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

4h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

11h ago

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police
Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

27m ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

9h ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

4h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

11h ago

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos