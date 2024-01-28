Police probe vandalism at Fredericton synagogue on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A New Brunswick synagogue in downtown Fredericton says the timing of recent vandalism is particularly painful since it occurred on an official international day to honour victims of the Holocaust.

A Facebook page affiliated with the Sgoolai Israel Synagogue issued a post late Saturday night saying city police are investigating shattered windows at the building’s front door.

The post says the vandalism is “even more tragic” because it occurred just ahead of international Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Sonya Gilks, public information officer with the Fredericton Police Force, says officers are investigating whether damage to the synagogue was the result of “targeted hostility” or other circumstances.

A rally in support of the synagogue is planned for 2 p.m. in Fredericton today.

Some New Brunswick politicians, including Premier Blaine Higgs, have called the damage antisemitic vandalism.

A social media post from Higgs on X, formerly Twitter, said he will always stand with the province’s Jewish community “against all forms of antisemitic violence and hate.”