SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a single-vehicle crash in North York early Sunday morning.

Toronto police say a car crashed into a pole in the area of Walsh Avenue and Weston Road just after 1 a.m.

They say the driver fled the scene on foot before being located three kilometres away near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

“As a result of an interaction, SIU mandate was invoked,” investigators said while providing no further details of the incident between the driver and police.

Paramedics tell CityNews they assessed one person at the scene who refused to be taken to a hospital.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.