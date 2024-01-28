SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York

Yellow police tape
Yellow police tape is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted January 28, 2024 10:03 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 10:04 am.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a single-vehicle crash in North York early Sunday morning.

Toronto police say a car crashed into a pole in the area of Walsh Avenue and Weston Road just after 1 a.m.

They say the driver fled the scene on foot before being located three kilometres away near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

“As a result of an interaction, SIU mandate was invoked,” investigators said while providing no further details of the incident between the driver and police.

Paramedics tell CityNews they assessed one person at the scene who refused to be taken to a hospital.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. 

Top Stories

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

21m ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

1h ago

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m....

2h ago

Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future
Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future

Toronto’s iconic cube house may be headed for demolition but a community effort is underway to save the landmark structure and preserve its role in the city’s arts and culture scene. Built in 1996,...

1h ago

