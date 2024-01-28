State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today

Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent delivers remarks at the start of the Progress summit in Ottawa, Friday April 1, 2016. A state funeral will be held today in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 7:26 am.

A state funeral will be held today in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent.

Broadbent, who died Jan. 11 at the age of 87, served as a member of Parliament for more than two decades and led the NDP for 14 years in the 1970s and 1980s.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will be attending the funeral, said a state funeral for Broadbent would provide an opportunity for Canadians to pay tribute to his legacy, which includes leading the NDP to its best electoral results until Jack Layton broke that record in 2011.

State funerals are typically held for current and former governors general and prime ministers and sitting cabinet ministers, but the prime minister can offer one for any eminent Canadian.

As NDP leader, Broadbent faced off against four different prime ministers, including Pierre Trudeau and Brian Mulroney.

Flags on all Government of Canada buildings across the country, including the Peace Tower, will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Sunday.

The funeral will be held at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre at 4 p.m. local time.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Ottawa on Canadian Heritage’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the area of Augusta Avenue and College Street around 6:40 a.m. Sunday for reports...

19m ago

UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties
UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties

The secretary-general of the United Nations on Sunday called on countries to continue funding the main agency providing aid in Gaza after several of its employees were accused of taking part in the Hamas...

16m ago

US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war
US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war

U.S. negotiators are making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages...

13m ago

Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers' protests continue
Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers' protests continue

Two climate activists hurled soup Sunday at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris and shouted slogans advocating for a sustainable food system. This came amid protests by French...

10m ago

Top Stories

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the area of Augusta Avenue and College Street around 6:40 a.m. Sunday for reports...

19m ago

UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties
UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties

The secretary-general of the United Nations on Sunday called on countries to continue funding the main agency providing aid in Gaza after several of its employees were accused of taking part in the Hamas...

16m ago

US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war
US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war

U.S. negotiators are making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages...

13m ago

Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers' protests continue
Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers' protests continue

Two climate activists hurled soup Sunday at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris and shouted slogans advocating for a sustainable food system. This came amid protests by French...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night

For the first time in Raptors Franchise history, they hosted a Filipino Heritage Night. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more.
3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos