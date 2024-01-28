Ukraine says corrupt officials stole $40 million meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

FILE - A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd Assault Brigade fires a 122mm mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Employees from a Ukrainian arms firm conspired with defense ministry officials to embezzle almost $40 million earmarked to buy 100,000 mortar shells for the war with Russia, Ukraine's security service reported. The SBU said late Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 that five people have been charged and the money has been recovered. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 4:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Employees from a Ukrainian arms firm conspired with defense ministry officials to embezzle almost $40 million earmarked to buy 100,000 mortar shells for the war with Russia, Ukraine’s security service reported.

The SBU said late Saturday that five people have been charged, with one person detained while trying to cross the Ukrainian border. If found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison.

The investigation comes as Kyiv attempts to clamp down on corruption in a bid to speed up its membership in the European Union and NATO. Officials from both blocs have demanded widespread anti-graft reforms before Kyiv can join them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected on an anti-corruption platform in 2019, long before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both the president and his aides have portrayed the recent firings of top officials, notably that of Ivan Bakanov, former head of the State Security Service, in July 2022, as proof of their efforts to crack down on graft.

Security officials say that the current investigation dates back to August 2022, when officials signed a contract for artillery shells worth 1.5 billion hryvnias ($39.6 million) with arms firm Lviv Arsenal.

After receiving payment, company employees were supposed to transfer the funds to a business registered abroad, which would then deliver the ammunition to Ukraine.

However, the goods were never delivered and the money was instead sent to various accounts in Ukraine and the Balkans, investigators said. Ukraine’s prosecutor general says that the funds have since been seized and will be returned to the country’s defense budget.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

16h ago

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue West between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road...

12h ago

1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa
1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa

One man is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday. Durham police arrived to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street in Oshawa for a shooting investigation. One person has...

7h ago

1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting
1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting

Investigators from Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year. On March 6, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., a man...

11h ago

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

16h ago

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue West between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road...

12h ago

1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa
1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa

One man is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday. Durham police arrived to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street in Oshawa for a shooting investigation. One person has...

7h ago

1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting
1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting

Investigators from Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year. On March 6, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., a man...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night

For the first time in Raptors Franchise history, they hosted a Filipino Heritage Night. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more.
3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos