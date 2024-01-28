West Brom and Wolves soccer game stopped because of crowd trouble. FA launches investigation

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, centre, heads clear from a corner, during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) PA Wire

By James Robson, The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2024 12:26 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 12:42 pm.

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — The FA Cup fourth-round soccer match between local rivals West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton was paused on Sunday after “dangerous and inexcusable” crowd trouble.

The English Football Association quickly launched an investigation following the scenes at the Hawthorns, which led to players fearing for the safety of their families inside the stadium.

West Midlands Police confirmed two arrests were made following the second-half disorder and one person was taken to hospital with head injuries.

“The disorder that occurred at the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers is completely unacceptable,” the Football Association said. “Safety and security are of the utmost importance, and the behavior of those involved is dangerous and inexcusable. We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and the relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken.”

The game was stopped shortly after Matheus Cunha gave visitors Wolves a 2-0 lead in the 78th minute and both teams were taken off the field by referee Thomas Bramall.

Play was resumed following a lengthy delay and Wolves saw out a 2-0 win.

Police and security rushed to control the disturbances as there appeared to be pushing at one end of the ground.

Some of the West Brom players went into the stand to take their children to safety amid concern for family members.

“Unfortunately this happened, but fortunately no dramatic situations with the families or with any person happened because of course the lives are more important than anything,” West Brom manager Carlos Corberan said. “Everything was controlled by the security people and the situation didn’t have any negative consequence for the families. But of course the players were worried because they knew that the families were there.”

The West Midlands clubs have a longstanding rivalry and this was the first time they had played each other since 2021.

Earlier, flares had been in the away section when Wolves took the lead through Pedro Neto. Objects also appeared to be thrown at Wolves’ Tommy Doyle when he was taking a corner.

West Brom said it “condemns in the strongest terms the unsavory scenes” and any “individual involved in the disorder will be subject to a club ban, in addition to potential criminal investigation.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

James Robson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police
1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

breaking

17m ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

3h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

4h ago

Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza

A member of a team supporting a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist in Gaza.  Zaheera...

25m ago

Top Stories

1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police
1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

breaking

17m ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

3h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

4h ago

Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza

A member of a team supporting a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist in Gaza.  Zaheera...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

18h ago

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos