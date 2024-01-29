Alaska governor’s annual speech to lawmakers delayed as high winds disrupt flights

By The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 9:39 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 9:42 pm.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s State of the State speech has been postponed until Tuesday after high winds in the capital city disrupted flights.

Dunleavy was scheduled to deliver his annual address to a joint session of the state Legislature at 7 p.m. Monday. But that was delayed until 7 p.m. Tuesday after State of the State speech guests and department heads were not able to arrive in time on Monday evening, Dunleavy spokesperson Jeff Turner said.

Juneau was under a high wind warning until mid-afternoon and also experienced pelting rains. Wind gusts reached as high as 93 mph (150 kph) at the Eaglecrest Ski Area on Douglas Island, across the Gastineau Channel from mainland Juneau, and 58 mph (93 kph) at the airport Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds were also experienced across other parts of southeast Alaska on Monday.

The Associated Press

