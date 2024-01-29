Albania’s Constitutional Court says migration deal with Italy can go ahead if approved

FILE - A woman rides a bicycle on a former runway of a military airport, now used as a road, in Gjader, northwestern Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, one of two proposed places to house migrants. Albania’s Constitutional Court on Monday Jan. 29, 2024 said a deal can go ahead with Italy under which thousands of migrants rescued at sea by Italian authorities would be sent to Albania while their asylum applications are processed. (AP Photo/Armando Babani, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 10:58 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 11:27 am.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Constitutional Court on Monday said a deal can go ahead with Italy under which thousands of migrants rescued at sea by Italian authorities would be sent to Albania while their asylum applications are processed.

Thirty Albanian lawmakers attempted to block the deal’s ratification by referring it to the court. Now the agreement signed in November between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni can be voted on in Parliament.

The court’s head, Holta Zacaj, called the deal “in line with the Constitution.”

With Rama’s left-wing Socialist Party holding 74 of Parliament’s 140 seats, the deal is expected to pass. No date has been set for the parliamentary debate and vote.

The agreement, endorsed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen but widely criticized by human rights groups, is part of Meloni’s efforts to share the work of addressing migration with other European countries.

Under the deal, two centers will be set up in Albania to process asylum applications by people rescued by Italian authorities in international waters.

Italy’s lower chamber of parliament approved the deal last week, and it is waiting for the Senate, where Meloni’s right-wing forces have a comfortable majority.

In Albania’s capital of Tirana, a small group gathered outside the courthouse to protest the deal.

Human rights organizations including Amnesty International and the International Rescue Committee have strongly opposed the deal, with the latter saying it would push “people onto ever more dangerous routes in search of safety.”

The International Organization for Migration on Monday said nearly 100 people have died or disappeared in the Central and Eastern Mediterranean since the beginning of 2024. That’s twice as high compared to the same period in 2023, which was considered the deadliest year for migrants at sea in Europe since 2016.

Under the five-year deal with Italy, Albania would shelter up to 3,000 migrants at any one time. With asylum requests expected to take around a month to process, the number of asylum-seekers sent to Albania could reach up to 36,000 in a year.

The two facilities in Albania would be fully run by Italy while it fast-tracks their asylum requests. Italy would remain legally responsible for the migrants throughout the process. It would welcome them in should they be granted international protection or organize their deportation from Albania if refused.

Those picked up within Italy’s territorial waters would retain their right under international and EU law to apply for asylum in Italy and have their claims processed there.

Rama has said that Albania stands beside Meloni in a sign of gratitude on behalf of Albanians who found refuge in Italy and “escaped hell and imagined a better life” following the collapse of communism in Albania in the 1990s.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

___

Associated Press writers Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Nicole Winfield in Rome, Italy; and Elena Becatoros in Athens, Greece, contributed.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://x.com/lsemini

Llazar Semini, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

17m ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

4m ago

Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police
Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police

Toronto police are searching for would-be thieves who allegedly tried to get access to cash inside a bank machine by blowing it up. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor...

7m ago

King Charles III discharged from London hospital after prostate procedure
King Charles III discharged from London hospital after prostate procedure

King Charles III on Monday was discharged from a private London clinic after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London...

1h ago

Top Stories

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

17m ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

4m ago

Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police
Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police

Toronto police are searching for would-be thieves who allegedly tried to get access to cash inside a bank machine by blowing it up. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor...

7m ago

King Charles III discharged from London hospital after prostate procedure
King Charles III discharged from London hospital after prostate procedure

King Charles III on Monday was discharged from a private London clinic after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos