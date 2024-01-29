B.C. blocks new colleges seeking to enrol international students

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2024 12:20 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 12:42 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia’s Minister of Post-Secondary Education Selina Robinson says no new institutions will be allowed to enrol international students for two years.

Robinson also says the province is setting minimum language requirements so international students are “better prepared” before coming to B.C.

She says in a release that many students are being exploited and there will be more frequent inspections on such schools to ensure standards are met.

The moves come after the federal government announced last week that it was capping the number of study permits it approves over the next two years to slow the ballooning international student program.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the limit would reduce the number of new student visas by 35 per cent for this year.

The student program has grown significantly, including a 31 per cent jump to more than 800,000 students in 2022 from the year before, putting added strain on Canada’s housing market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

37m ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

updated

8m ago

SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington
SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a fatal early morning rollover crash in Burlington involving a vehicle that fled police. Emergency crews were called to the westbound QEW ramp to...

updated

3m ago

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

37m ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

updated

8m ago

SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington
SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a fatal early morning rollover crash in Burlington involving a vehicle that fled police. Emergency crews were called to the westbound QEW ramp to...

updated

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:59
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week

Some Staples stores will be opening their ServiceOntario kiosks on Thursday. Richard Southern got a sneak peak this morning where he had some tough questions for the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

2h ago

4:05
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal

CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy over how Staples ended up with a sole-source deal to host some ServiceOntario locations. The government will pay $1.75 million to retrofit the stores.

2h ago

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

More Videos