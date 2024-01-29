Ontario trucker loses bid for third trial in killing of woman at Edmonton hotel

EDMONTON — Alberta’s highest court has dismissed a former Ontario truck driver’s bid for a third trial in the 2011 death of a woman in an Edmonton hotel.

Bradley Barton was sentenced to 12 1/2 years for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub.

Gladue, 36, was a sex worker Barton had hired for two nights.

“The appellant was convicted of manslaughter. He appeals that conviction, arguing certain evidence should not have been admitted at trial,” said Monday’s decision by the Court of Appeal of Alberta.

“We find no reviewable errors in the trial judge’s rulings on the admissibility of evidence.”

Barton’s lawyers also argued the trial judge erred in part of his charge to the jury, but the three Appeal Court judges didn’t agree.

They dismissed the appeal.

Previous trials heard that the truck driver from Mississauga, Ont., performed a sexual act on Gladue that caused severe wounds to her vagina. Barton testified the sex was consensual.

A jury found Barton not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder, but it was appealed by the Crown and he had a second trial in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press