Democratic Biden challenger Dean Phillips asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to put him on ballot

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 5:21 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 5:26 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to order that he be put on the primary ballot in the battleground state after he was excluded by the state’s top Democrats who only put President Joe Biden’s name on the ballot.

Phillips asked the state’s highest court to take his case on Friday. On Monday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court gave the committee that put forward Biden’s name as the only Democratic candidate, as well as the state elections commission, until Wednesday to respond. Former President Donald Trump and five of his challengers, including four who have ceased campaigning, will also be on the Wisconsin ballot.

Phillips, who represents neighboring Minnesota in Congress, is running a longshot bid to defeat Biden. He is the only Democrat in elected office who is challenging Biden.

Phillips is looking for swift action in Wisconsin, asking the state Supreme Court to rule in the case by Feb. 9 in order to avoid any conflicts with deadlines for distributing absentee ballots ahead of the April 2 primary.

Phillips argues that his request to be put on the ballot was illegally ignored by the Wisconsin Presidential Preference Selection Committee, which is comprised of Republican and Democratic leaders who bring forward names for the ballot, and the Wisconsin Election Commission.

Phillips argued that he met the test in Wisconsin law for gaining ballot access that says a candidate must be “generally advocated or recognized in the national news media.”

According to the lawsuit, a top Phillips adviser contacted the chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party on Dec. 2 to request that they talk about ballot access. Four days later, the Phillips adviser received a call from the state Democratic Party’s executive director who acknowledged the request to be put on the ballot, but gave no indication that Phillips would be, the lawsuit argues.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Democratic Party declined to comment.

Phillips argues that if his name is not on the Wisconsin ballot, he will have to “waste resources to circulate petitions and gather signatures” in order to get on the ballot through an alternative process.

Phillips is asking the court to order the elections commission to add him to the list of certified candidates on the primary ballot.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission traditionally just accepts the recommendations from party leaders that come forward through the presidential selection committee. The commission’s spokesperson Riley Vetterkind had no comment on the lawsuit.

“As we fight Trump’s attacks on democracy we must also be vigilant against efforts by people in our own Party to do the same,” Phillips said in a statement Monday. “Voters should choose the nominee of our Party without insiders trying to rig the process for Joe Biden.”

Biden easily won last week’s New Hampshire primary as a write-in candidate, with Phillips getting about 20% of the vote. Phillips has been certified to appear on the primary ballot in other states.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court must first decide whether to accept the case, and if it does, then issue a ruling. It gave non-parties wishing to submit arguments the same Wednesday deadline as the elections commission and presidential selection committee to respond.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

6h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters

​Mayor Olivia Chow says she is reducing the proposed tax increase for multi-residential properties to keep landlords from passing the cost onto renters. The current proposed multi-residential tax...

1h ago

Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives
Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives

Toronto police are trying to identify several suspects who attempted to blast open an ATM using explosives on Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial...

21m ago

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

6h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters

​Mayor Olivia Chow says she is reducing the proposed tax increase for multi-residential properties to keep landlords from passing the cost onto renters. The current proposed multi-residential tax...

1h ago

Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives
Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives

Toronto police are trying to identify several suspects who attempted to blast open an ATM using explosives on Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

2h ago

3:59
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week

Some Staples stores will be opening their ServiceOntario kiosks on Thursday. Richard Southern got a sneak peak this morning where he had some tough questions for the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

7h ago

4:05
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal

CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy over how Staples ended up with a sole-source deal to host some ServiceOntario locations. The government will pay $1.75 million to retrofit the stores.

6h ago

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

More Videos