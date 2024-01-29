Fellini’s muse and Italian film icon Sandra Milo dies at 90

FILE - Actress Sandra Milo poses on the red carpet of the movie "Pavarotti", at the Rome Film Fest, in Rome, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

By The Associated Press

Sandra Milo, an icon of Italian cinema who played a key role in Federico Fellini’s “8 1/2” and later became his muse, died Monday, her family said. She was 90.

Milo, noted for her distinctive high-pitched voice, died in her sleep at home in Rome, surrounded by her family and beloved dogs Jim and Lady, according to a statement from the family carried by state-run RAI television.

“Ciao Diva!” the Venice Biennale posted on social media, calling Milo an “unforgettable and versatile” actor both in comedy and drama.

Born Elena Salvatrice Greco, Milo had her break in Roberto Rossellini’s 1959 film “Il generale Della Rovere (General Della Rovere).” She went onto star with some of the greats of Italy’s post-war film industry, including Alberto Sordi and Marcello Mastroianni, with whom she appeared in the Oscar-winning “8 1/2.”

Milo played Carla, the mistress to Mastroianni’s film director Guido.

Fellini later cast her alongside his own wife in the 1965 film “Juliet of the Spirits.” Two decades later Milo recounted their 17-year secret love affair in her indirectly autobiographical book, “Caro Federico.”

Milo became a fixture on Italian television as a talk show host, and in 1990 was the victim of an on-air prank that went down in Italian television history as a tasteless precursor to reality TV’s “Punk’d.”

While Milo was hosting a talk show on RAI, a prankster called in and told her that her son, Ciro, had just been hospitalized after a serious car accident. Believing the caller, a terrified Milo fled the studio wailing “Ciro, Ciro!” only to subsequently learn that her son was fine and that she had been tricked.

She is survived by Ciro and her two other children, according to the statement carried by RAI.

The Associated Press

Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police
Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police

Toronto police are searching for would-be thieves who allegedly tried to get access to cash inside a bank machine by blowing it up. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor...

3h ago

Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault
Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

4h ago

Princess of Wales discharged from hospital after abdominal surgery
Princess of Wales discharged from hospital after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales was released from a private London hospital and has returned to her home to continue recuperating from abdominal surgery. King Charles III remains hospitalized Monday following treatment...

1h ago

Parliament returns with Liberals focused on Ukraine, Tories trained on carbon price
Parliament returns with Liberals focused on Ukraine, Tories trained on carbon price

The Liberals intend to move quickly to get a Ukraine free-trade bill back up for debate and pressure the Conservatives to support it as MPs return to the House of Commons today following the Christmas...

3h ago

