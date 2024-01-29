Former state senator announces run for North Dakota’s lone US House seat

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Tom Campbell is seen at an event, Nov. 29, 2017, in Bismarck, N.D. On Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, the potato farmer and former state senator announced his campaign for North Dakota's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. (AP Photo/James McPherson, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 10:52 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 10:57 am.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A potato farmer and former state senator has announced his campaign for North Dakota’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tom Campbell, of Grafton, is the second Republican in the race. He served in the North Dakota Senate from 2012 to 2018. Campbell previously ran for the seat in 2018 after switching from the state’s U.S. Senate race, but he withdrew before the crowded GOP primary election that year.

“North Dakota needs a Congressman who can be effective and can work with President Trump,” Campbell said in a Facebook announcement Friday. “We have to be pro-oil, pro-farmer, pro-business, and pro-people.”

Campbell did not immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking an interview. An email to his campaign could not be delivered.

Former state Rep. Rick Becker, a plastic surgeon, is the other Republican running for the at-large seat. Democrat Trygve Hammer, a military veteran, also is running.

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, an attorney, is running for governor, opening up the House seat. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is not seeking a third term.

Republicans hold all of North Dakota’s statewide elected offices and congressional seats and control the Legislature.

The Associated Press

