German president calls for alliance against extremism as protests against far right draw thousands

By The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 9:53 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 9:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president called Monday for a broad “alliance against extremism” in the wake of a report about far-right discussions of deporting millions of immigrants that prompted protests by hundreds of thousands of people.

Germany has seen more than two weeks of protests against the Alternative for Germany party and others on the far right. The Interior Ministry said police figures suggest that some 576,000 people took part in demonstrations between Friday and Sunday.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with employers and business associations, labor union leaders and others on to discuss social cohesion and the state of democracy in Germany.

He called the protests “a strong signal for our democracy” and said that “we now need a broad alliance across the population, across companies, culture and society — an alliance against extremism and for our democracy.”

The largely ceremonial head of state acknowledged, however, that “such an alliance alone can’t make the difference” and that “we need governments, an opposition, that do their work well.”

The pro-democracy demonstrations started after the investigative journalists’ group Correctiv published an article saying that right-wing extremists had recently met to discuss deporting millions of immigrants and people with immigrant roots, including some with German citizenship. Some Alternative for Germany members were present at the meeting.

The party, which has risen to second place in national polls behind the mainstream conservative opposition as center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition has become deeply unpopular, has sought to distance itself from the extremist meeting while also decrying the reporting.

It has said it had no organizational or financial links to the event, that it wasn’t responsible for what was discussed there and members who attended did so in a purely personal capacity.

Steinmeier said that more than a quarter of the work done in Germany is done by people whom right-wing extremists would like to throw out. He also said the country would also be “in a fix” if it can’t attract workers from abroad.

Germany’s main employer association and labor union federation issued a joint statement stressing that everyone living in Germany “must feel safe in our country.”

They said that Germany must remain attractive as a location “also to invite foreign skilled workers to find a home here.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police
Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police

Toronto police are searching for would-be thieves who allegedly tried to get access to cash inside a bank machine by blowing it up. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor...

3h ago

Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault
Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

4h ago

Princess of Wales discharged from hospital after abdominal surgery
Princess of Wales discharged from hospital after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales was released from a private London hospital and has returned to her home to continue recuperating from abdominal surgery. King Charles III remains hospitalized Monday following treatment...

1h ago

Parliament returns with Liberals focused on Ukraine, Tories trained on carbon price
Parliament returns with Liberals focused on Ukraine, Tories trained on carbon price

The Liberals intend to move quickly to get a Ukraine free-trade bill back up for debate and pressure the Conservatives to support it as MPs return to the House of Commons today following the Christmas...

3h ago

