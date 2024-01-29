Iran executes 4 men convicted of planning sabotage and alleged links with Israel’s Mossad spy agency

By The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 1:41 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 1:42 am.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran executed on Monday four men convicted of planning sabotage and alleged links with Israel’s Mossad secret service, state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the men were convicted of planning to target a factory in 2022 belonging to Iran’s defense ministry and involved in missile and defense equipment in the central city of Isfahan. The operation was allegedly engineered by Mossad and the four were trained by the Israeli agency in an African country before entering Iran, it said.

The four were identified as Iranian nationals: Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Vafa Azarbar and Pejman Fatehi. The execution was carried out after the country’s Supreme Court upheld their death sentences, handed down by another court in September.

The report did not say how the death sentences were carried out, but in Iran it’s usually by hanging.

In 2022, Iran said its intelligence agents had dismantled a group linked to Mossad that had allegedly planned terror operations inside Iran, arresting all members of the group and confiscating a large amount of weapons and explosives.

Iran from time to time reports on arrests, trials and executions of its nationals for spying for Mossad and other Western intelligence services.

Late last month, Iran executed four people — three men and a woman — and sentenced several others to prison for having alleged links with Israel’s Mossad security service, local media reported. Earlier in December, another man was executed on charges of releasing classified information to Mossad.

Iran and Israel have accused each other of spying and waging a shadow war for years. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and has repeatedly threatened to take military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran denies it is seeking such weapons and has vowed a harsh response to any aggression.

In 2020, Iran executed a man convicted of leaking information to the United States and Israel about a prominent Islamic Revolutionary Guard general, Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in January that year.

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups across the region, including the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and the Palestinian militant Hamas group, currently embroiled in a war with Israel.

Last month, a high-ranking Iranian general of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed by an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police
Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

6h ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

10h ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

15h ago

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

OTTAWA — Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada's Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police
Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

6h ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

10h ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

15h ago

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

OTTAWA — Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada's Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

6h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

17h ago

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos