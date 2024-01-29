King Charles III discharged from London hospital after prostate procedure

King Charles
Britain's King Charles III hosts a gathering of young UK community and faith leaders to discuss the challenges their communities face, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Dec. 13, 2023. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP, File) PA

By The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 10:29 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 10:32 am.

King Charles III on Monday was discharged from a private London clinic after undergoing a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law, also recently had abdominal surgery.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He cancelled engagements and was urged to rest before the procedure, which had concluded by Friday afternoon.

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

The Princess of Wales was released from a private London hospital and has returned to her home to continue recuperating from abdominal surgery.

The princess, formerly Kate Middleton, is “making good progress” in her recovery, her office at Kensington Palace said Monday. The wife of Prince William underwent planned surgery on Jan. 16.

The palace did not provide further details but said her condition wasn’t cancerous. The 42-year-old princess, formerly Kate Middleton, has cancelled her public engagements until after Easter.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the palace said.

Charles was admitted to the same hospital on Friday for an unspecified procedure to treat his prostate condition, which royal officials described as benign. He is expected to be released soon.

