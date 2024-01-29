Lawyers push national body to pull support on expanding assisted dying eligibility

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 12:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Some lawyers are pushing their national advocacy organization to withdraw support for an update to Canada’s medical assistance in dying system.

The change scheduled for March is set to expand eligibility to people whose only medical condition is a mental disorder.

The Canadian Bar Association previously argued that excluding such patients could violate their rights, but its members are set to debate a resolution next week that seeks to rescind that position. 

The Liberal government is facing a decision on whether to forge ahead or try to pass last-minute legislation to delay the expansion, which would earn Conservative and NDP support. 

A similar one-year delay was legislated last year to prevent the changes from taking effect, with the government saying medical providers and provinces needed more time to prepare. 

Some provinces say they’re still not ready, and Liberal ministers say they plan to take their cues from a parliamentary committee that is set to deliver a report on the issue this week. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

33m ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

updated

4m ago

SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington
SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a fatal early morning rollover crash in Burlington involving a vehicle that fled police. Emergency crews were called to the westbound QEW ramp to...

updated

23m ago

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

33m ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

updated

4m ago

SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington
SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a fatal early morning rollover crash in Burlington involving a vehicle that fled police. Emergency crews were called to the westbound QEW ramp to...

updated

23m ago

Most Watched Today

3:59
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week

Some Staples stores will be opening their ServiceOntario kiosks on Thursday. Richard Southern got a sneak peak this morning where he had some tough questions for the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

2h ago

4:05
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal

CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy over how Staples ended up with a sole-source deal to host some ServiceOntario locations. The government will pay $1.75 million to retrofit the stores.

2h ago

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

More Videos