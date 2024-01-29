Leon’s Furniture planning nearly 4,000-home real estate development

Leon's Furniture Ltd. says it's planning to build upwards of 4,000 homes on land around its head office at the intersection of two major Toronto highways. The Leon's logo is seen in an undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 1:07 pm.

TORONTO — Leon’s Furniture Ltd. says it’s planning to build upwards of 4,000 homes on land around its head office at the intersection of two major Toronto highways.

The furniture retailer says it has already secured a rezoning of the 16.2-hectare parcel of land to allow housing development, which had previously been reserved for employment use.

Leon’s says next steps include completing a secondary plan with the City of Toronto and building a new flagship store at the site, with development of the master-planned community to follow.

It says the residential plan for the site, southeast of where the 400 and 401 highways intersect, includes townhouses, mid- and high-rise buildings and community space.

Leon’s chief executive Michael Walsh says the plan to densify the property will help meet the overwhelming demand for additional housing in the city, while generating value for shareholders. 

Shares of the company, which has 303 retail stores across Canada under the Leon’s and The Brick brands, were trading up almost six per cent midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LNF)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

37m ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

updated

9m ago

SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington
SIU investigating fatal crash involving truck that fled police in Burlington

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a fatal early morning rollover crash in Burlington involving a vehicle that fled police. Emergency crews were called to the westbound QEW ramp to...

updated

3m ago

