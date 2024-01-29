Malaysia charges former minister for not declaring assets, as graft probe targets allies of ex-PM

Former Malaysian Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin on wheelchair speaks to media at the courthouse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Daim was charged Monday for failing to declare his assets more than two decades after he left office, in a prosecution he slammed as politically driven. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

By Eileen Ng, The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 3:05 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 3:12 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia charged a former minister on Monday with failing to declare assets, the latest step in a corruption probe that’s targeting several people connected to a former prime minister.

Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin, who left office more than 20 years ago, is a key ally of ex-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed. Both argue that the probe is politically motivated and that prosecutors have ignored potential corruption among allies of the current government.

A frail Daim, 85, who was just discharged from hospital, turned up in court in a wheelchair. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to declare 71 assets ranging from luxury cars to a raft of companies, properties and land. He faces up to five years in jail and a fine if found guilty.

After his court hearing, Daim called Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim “a wolf in sheep’s clothing who cried reforms” but instead abused government institutions to pursue his political foes.

He pointed to the case of Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was also faced trial for corruption until prosecutors dropped 47 graft charges against him last year.

“I am not too bothered about my fate now, Let Anwar throw everything at me. But I fear for the fate of my country,” Daim said.

Last week, Daim’s wife also pleaded not guilty to a similar charge. Daim, one of the country’s wealthiest tycoons, insists his offshore assets were the result of legitimate business activities and investments.

Daim served as Finance Minister from 1984-1989 and again from 1999-2001 under Mahathir.

He and Mahathir’s eldest son, Mirzan Mahathir, were among several Malaysians revealed to hold millions offshore in the Pandora Papers, a major document leak that revealed offshore accounts held by politicians and billionaires around the world.

The anti-graft agency has asked both Mirzan and his brother Mokhzani to declare their assets.

Mahathir was Malaysia’s longest serving-leader, holding office for 22 years before he stepped down in 2003, and again from 2018-2020. He now supports the opposition Malay-Islamic alliance. Mahathir, 98, has said he believes Anwar is fishing for evidence to implicate him.

The two men have a long history that has shaped Malaysian politics. Anwar was Mahathir’s designated successor in the 1990s before they fell out amid the Asian financial crisis. Anwar was later jailed for corruption and sodomy, charges he said were concocted to kill his political career.

The pair joined hands for the 2018 general elections to oust the long-ruling coalition, while Anwar was in jail on a second sodomy charge. He was pardoned by the king shortly after their victory. Mahathir became premier for the second time in a deal that called for him later to hand over power to Anwar, but their alliance collapsed amid infighting.

Eileen Ng, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police
Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

8h ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

12h ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

17h ago

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

OTTAWA — Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada's Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police
Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

8h ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

12h ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

17h ago

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

OTTAWA — Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada's Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

8h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

19h ago

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos