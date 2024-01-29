Man gets 40 years to life for shooting bishop and assaulting the bride and groom at a wedding

By The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 4:37 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 4:42 pm.

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of opening fire inside a New Hampshire church during a wedding, wounding a bishop and the bride, was sentenced Monday to 40 years to life in prison.

Dale Holloway, 41, “turned a marriage into mayhem,” prosecutor Seth Dobieski said at the sentencing hearing.

“The wounds of Mr. Holloway’s victims, they might fade with time. But the mental anguish and emotional pain he caused them is never going to go away,” Dobieski said.

Holloway, who did not attend Monday’s hearing, acted as his own attorney at trial, arguing that he was mentally unstable during the October 2019 shooting at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. A jury rejected an insanity defense and found him guilty in November. Holloway is already serving 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison for assaulting his lawyer.

The shooting happened nearly two weeks after Holloway’s stepfather, a pastor at the church, was killed by the son of the groom. The son was later sentenced to prison. A separate celebration of life ceremony for the pastor had been planned at the Pelham church for later that day, which Holloway saw as a sign of disrespect, prosecutors said.

Holloway tried to present evidence that he had suffered from a mental disease. He played some of his own rap music to the jury to explain his state of mind. He also presented testimony from psychologists who said they believed he was suffering from mental health issues. But they also said they thought he tended to exaggerate his symptoms.

Stanley Choate, the bishop, was shot in the chest. The bride, Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm. Both survived but told the judge Monday they continue to have health problems. McMullen said she had to give up her career of more than 30 years.

“My hope is he will remain incarcerated forever so he never has the opportunity to negatively impact another innocent person,” she said.

Choate said he had to learn how to walk again, and for a time, couldn’t use his arms.

“I thank God that I’ve made a lot of progress, but I’m still not the man I was,” he said.

Holloway was convicted of attempted murder in shooting Choate; two counts of second-degree assault in causing bodily injury to Choate and McMullen; simple assault for striking the groom, Mark Castiglione, on the head; and several other charges. The jury acquitted Holloway of an attempted murder charge in the shooting of McMullen.

Authorities said Castiglione is the father of a man convicted of killing Holloway’s stepfather.

Brandon Castiglione was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 42 years in prison earlier this year for fatally shooting Holloway’s stepfather, Luis Garcia, inside his home. There was no clear motive for that shooting.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

5h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters

​Mayor Olivia Chow says she is reducing the proposed tax increase for multi-residential properties to keep landlords from passing the cost onto renters. The current proposed multi-residential tax...

1h ago

Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives
Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives

Toronto police are trying to identify several suspects who attempted to blast open an ATM using explosives on Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial...

17m ago

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

5h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters

​Mayor Olivia Chow says she is reducing the proposed tax increase for multi-residential properties to keep landlords from passing the cost onto renters. The current proposed multi-residential tax...

1h ago

Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives
Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives

Toronto police are trying to identify several suspects who attempted to blast open an ATM using explosives on Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

2h ago

3:59
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week

Some Staples stores will be opening their ServiceOntario kiosks on Thursday. Richard Southern got a sneak peak this morning where he had some tough questions for the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

6h ago

4:05
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal

CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy over how Staples ended up with a sole-source deal to host some ServiceOntario locations. The government will pay $1.75 million to retrofit the stores.

6h ago

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

More Videos