Minnesota trooper accused of fatally shooting motorist Ricky Cobb II makes first court appearance

Rashad Cobb, the twin brother of Ricky Cobb II, walks through a group of supporters of Trooper Ryan Londregan, many of them officers, before Londregan makes his first court appearance to answer to murder and manslaughter charges at the Hennepin Public Safety Facility on Monday Jan. 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minn. Ricky Cobb II was fatally shot by the Minnesota state trooper in a July 2023 traffic stop. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) © 2024 Star Tribune

By Mark Vancleave, The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 4:45 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 4:57 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state trooper accused in the fatal shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II can remain free without bail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Monday during a brief court hearing.

Trooper Ryan Londregan must surrender his passport and avoid contact with witnesses and Cobb’s relatives, the judge ruled. The hearing was the first since Londregan was charged Wednesday with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Cobb, a 33-year-old Black man.

“It’s a start to something,” Cobb’s twin brother, Rashad Cobb, said of the legal proceedings. “And I thank God for that.”

Defense attorney Chris Madel has said that Londregan was acting to protect himself and a colleague. After the hearing, Madel spoke briefly to reporters while surrounded by dozens of current and former police officers.

“Thank you for showing up and we appreciate it,” he said. “Onward with the case.”

The shooting happened in Minneapolis, where the murder of George Floyd by police nearly four years ago sparked global protests on racial justice. In that case, then-officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years for second-degree murder.

Two other troopers pulled Cobb over on Interstate 94 on July 31 and noticed that the lights were out on the Ford Fusion that Cobb was driving, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the troopers, Brett Seide, checked Cobb’s record and found he was wanted for violating a protection order in neighboring Ramsey County. The troopers checked in with Ramsey County officials, who asked that Cobb be arrested.

Londregan arrived and went to Cobb’s passenger-side door while Seide approached the driver’s side, according to the complaint. The troopers asked Cobb to get out of the car. Seide told Cobb he was under arrest while Londregan reached inside, unlocked the doors and began opening the passenger door. The complaint said Cobb then shifted into drive and took his foot off the brake.

The complaint said Cobb’s car began to slowly move forward. Londregan reached for his gun, and Cobb stopped the car. The trooper pointed his gun at Cobb and yelled at him to get out. Cobb took his foot off the brake again. In less than a second, Londregan fired his handgun twice at Cobb, striking him both times in the chest, the complaint said.

The car kept moving before striking a concrete median about a quarter-mile (400 meters) away. Cobb died at the scene.

Seide and Trooper Garrett Erickson said they believed lethal force was necessary, according to a court document filed by the defense.

“At that time, I knew that Trooper Londregan and I were in danger of being run over by Cobb’s car, being hit by an oncoming car on the highway, or otherwise being dragged away at a high rate of speed,” Seide said, according to the filing.

Cobb’s sister, Octavia Ruffin, said as she left the courtroom Monday that she wants justice for her brother — and nothing more.

“We’re coming respectfully,” Ruffin said. “We don’t want no drama, no violence, no nothing. Justice for Ricky Cobb II. We will get that.”

—-

AP reporter Jim Salter in O’Fallon, Missouri, contributed to this report.

Mark Vancleave, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

6h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters

​Mayor Olivia Chow says she is reducing the proposed tax increase for multi-residential properties to keep landlords from passing the cost onto renters. The current proposed multi-residential tax...

1h ago

Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives
Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives

Toronto police are trying to identify several suspects who attempted to blast open an ATM using explosives on Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial...

22m ago

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

6h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters

​Mayor Olivia Chow says she is reducing the proposed tax increase for multi-residential properties to keep landlords from passing the cost onto renters. The current proposed multi-residential tax...

1h ago

Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives
Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives

Toronto police are trying to identify several suspects who attempted to blast open an ATM using explosives on Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

2h ago

3:59
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week

Some Staples stores will be opening their ServiceOntario kiosks on Thursday. Richard Southern got a sneak peak this morning where he had some tough questions for the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

7h ago

4:05
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal

CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy over how Staples ended up with a sole-source deal to host some ServiceOntario locations. The government will pay $1.75 million to retrofit the stores.

6h ago

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

More Videos