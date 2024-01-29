Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,200.06, up 74.78 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 28 cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $132.71 on 9.1 million shares. 

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSX:CS). Mining. Down 31 cents, or 4.49 per cent, to $6.59 on 7.8 million shares. 

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Mining. Down 16 cents, or 9.64 per cent, to $1.50 on 6.8 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Down six cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $29.33 on 5.8 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up eight cents, or 2.56 per cent, to $3.21 on 5.6 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down nine cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $48.17 on 5.4 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSX:LNF). Retail. Up $1.91, or 9.97 per cent, to $21.08. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. said it’s planning to build upwards of 4,000 homes on land around its head office at the intersection of two major Toronto highways. The furniture retailer said it has already secured a rezoning of the 16.2-hectare parcel of land to allow housing development, which had previously been reserved for employment use. Leon’s said next steps include completing a secondary plan with the City of Toronto and building a new flagship store at the site, with development of the master-planned community to follow.

Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX:AEG). Restaurants and bars. Up one cent, or 4.35 per cent, to 24 cents. Aegis Brands Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Bridgehead coffee business to Pilot Coffee Roasters for $3.5 million. In addition to Bridgehead, Aegis Brands owns and operates St. Louis Bar and Grill and Wing City by St. Louis. Aegis Brands chief executive Steven Pelton said the sale allows the company to build on the momentum of the St. Louis brand. Aegis said proceeds from the deal will be used to reduce debt and for general working capital purposes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29,2024.

The Canadian Press

