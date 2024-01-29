Muslim council cancels meeting with Trudeau over Liberal stance on hate crimes, Gaza

Stephen Brown, CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims speaks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 17, 2023. The organization gave a searing critique of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying they cancelled a Monday meeting because it would not be productive since the group feels the Liberals are failing to push advance hate-crimes legislation and funding nor to hold Israel to account for its bombardment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2024 2:05 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The National Council of Canadian Muslims has cancelled a scheduled meeting today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying there’s no point in speaking with him.

Chief executive Stephen Brown says that’s because of Trudeau’s response to the situation in the Gaza Strip and his government’s failure to deliver legislation and funding to prevent hate crimes.

Brown says Trudeau has not followed through on promises he made to the Muslim community in the 2015 election that brought him to power. 

He says he sees no evidence Ottawa is willing to put pressure on Israel to ease its bombardment of the territory controlled by Hamas, whose brutal attack on Israel last October has provoked a massive military response.

And he argues Canada’s lack of support for an international court ruling last Friday that Israel must prevent a genocide of Palestinians shows the federal Liberals only support justice for some.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to Brown’s comments. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

2h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

2h ago

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

0m ago

Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland.  An indictment unsealed today says Naji Sharifi Zindashti, Damion...

14m ago

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

2h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

2h ago

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

0m ago

Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland.  An indictment unsealed today says Naji Sharifi Zindashti, Damion...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

3:59
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week

Some Staples stores will be opening their ServiceOntario kiosks on Thursday. Richard Southern got a sneak peak this morning where he had some tough questions for the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

3h ago

4:05
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal

CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy over how Staples ended up with a sole-source deal to host some ServiceOntario locations. The government will pay $1.75 million to retrofit the stores.

3h ago

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

More Videos