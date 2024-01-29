Pope Francis congratulates Italy after tennis player Jannik Sinner wins the Australian Open

Jannik Sinner of Italy kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at a photo shoot the morning after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 8:17 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 8:26 am.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis congratulated Italy on Monday after tennis player Jannik Sinner became the country’s first man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half century.

Sinner won the Australian Open title on Sunday and Francis made the acknowledgement during an audience with the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona.

“Today we have to congratulate the Italians because yesterday they won in Australia, so we congratulate them, too,” the pope said.

Francis noted that since tennis is an individual sport or played as doubles, “it would seem that the objective of the game is to be better than the opponent.”

“However, looking at the history of your club you can see that, in reality, since its English origin, it is an expression of the openness of the founders to the good that can come from abroad and a dialogue with other cultures.”

The Barcelona club was celebrating its 125th anniversary.

“In tennis, as in life, we can’t always win,” Francis added. “But it’s an enriching challenge if it is played in an educated manner according to the rules. … Sports are not just about competing but also relations. And in the case of tennis, it’s a dialogue that often becomes artistic.”

In November, Sinner also led Italy to its first Davis Cup title since 1976. Sinner and the rest of Italy’s winning Davis Cup team are due to be honored by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday.

The last Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title was Adriano Panatta in 1976.

While Sinner remains No. 4 in the rankings, Panatta said he’s shown over the past four months that he deserves to be No. 1.

“He’s an exceptional kid and one of the best export products we have,” Panatta told Italian radio. “He will surely win many Slams. He’s got a mix of great skill, great desire and great character. Plus, he knows how to handle himself in difficult moments. I’ve rarely seen a player like that.”

Sinner rallied from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police
Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police

Toronto police are searching for would-be thieves who allegedly tried to get access to cash inside a bank machine by blowing it up. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor...

2h ago

Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault
Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

3h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, discharged from hospital after abdominal surgery
Kate, Princess of Wales, discharged from hospital after abdominal surgery

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has returned home to Windsor after being hospitalized for abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said Monday. The Princess of Wales’ office at Kensington Palace said the...

56m ago

Parliament returns with Liberals focused on Ukraine, Tories trained on carbon price
Parliament returns with Liberals focused on Ukraine, Tories trained on carbon price

The Liberals intend to move quickly to get a Ukraine free-trade bill back up for debate and pressure the Conservatives to support it as MPs return to the House of Commons today following the Christmas...

2h ago

Top Stories

Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police
Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police

Toronto police are searching for would-be thieves who allegedly tried to get access to cash inside a bank machine by blowing it up. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor...

2h ago

Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault
Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

3h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, discharged from hospital after abdominal surgery
Kate, Princess of Wales, discharged from hospital after abdominal surgery

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has returned home to Windsor after being hospitalized for abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said Monday. The Princess of Wales’ office at Kensington Palace said the...

56m ago

Parliament returns with Liberals focused on Ukraine, Tories trained on carbon price
Parliament returns with Liberals focused on Ukraine, Tories trained on carbon price

The Liberals intend to move quickly to get a Ukraine free-trade bill back up for debate and pressure the Conservatives to support it as MPs return to the House of Commons today following the Christmas...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

23h ago

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos