Provinces knew the deal when they signed on to $10-a-day child care: Liberal minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference after meeting with families at a local child care centre in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2024 3:44 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 3:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their “eyes wide open,” and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work. 

The minister’s comments come as some child-care operators in Ontario and Alberta are warning they may withdraw from the program, or even be forced to close altogether, if they don’t get more operating funds.

The federal Liberals budgeted $30 billion over five years to phase in the child-care program, with a target to create thousands of spaces with a $10-a-day fee by 2026.

Each province and territory signed an agreement with Ottawa to run the program in exchange for federal cash to help pay for it.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says it is a “huge amount of money” and Ottawa remains committed to making child care work.

But Freeland did not suggest that that commitment includes putting even more money on the table.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

3h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

4h ago

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

1m ago

Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland.  An indictment unsealed today says Naji Sharifi Zindashti, Damion...

1h ago

3:59
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week

Some Staples stores will be opening their ServiceOntario kiosks on Thursday. Richard Southern got a sneak peak this morning where he had some tough questions for the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

5h ago

4:05
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal

CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy over how Staples ended up with a sole-source deal to host some ServiceOntario locations. The government will pay $1.75 million to retrofit the stores.

5h ago

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

