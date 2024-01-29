Somali pirates suspected of hijacking a Sri Lankan fishing boat and abducting its 6 crew

By Bharatha Mallawarachi, The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 1:51 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 1:56 am.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s diplomats are talking with Somali authorities trying to ascertain the whereabouts of a fishing vessel and its six crewmembers suspected of being abducted by Somali pirates two days ago, officials said Monday.

The apparent abduction came two weeks after Sri Lanka said it would join a U.S.-led operation to protect merchant vessels sailing in the Red Sea against attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. Other suspected hijackings in waters off Somalia have raised concern that Somali pirates have resumed activity, a decade after they caused chaos in international shipping.

The hijacking of the Sri Lankan vessel occurred in international waters about 840 nautical miles (1,555 kilometers) east of Somalia, 1,100 nautical miles (2,040 kilometers) from Sri Lanka and north of Seychelles, according to Sri Lankan navy spokesman Capt. Gayan Wickramasuriya.

“So far, we have no communication with them or no details on the whereabout of them,” he said.

The Sri Lankan foreign ministry said it was working to obtain the release of the fishermen. “Sri Lanka ambassadors in the African region have already established contacts with Somalian authorities to get the fishermen and trawler released as soon as possible,” ministry spokesman Niluka Kadurugamuwa said.

On Saturday, an armed group arrived in an area where about 30 Sri Lankan vessels were fishing.

Two to three armed men who had arrived in a 23-meter (75-foot) vessel boarded the fishing trawler, fired shots apparently to warn away the other fishing boats and took away the fishing trawler and the fishermen, said Susantha Kahawatta, a top official in the Fisheries Department, adding that all the details of the abduction were provided by fishermen in the other trawlers. The other fishermen identified the attackers as Somali.

Sri Lanka’s navy said two weeks ago it would provide a ship to protect merchant ship traffic, but the date hasn’t been set and the area Sri Lanka will patrol isn’t finalized.

Bharatha Mallawarachi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police
Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

6h ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

10h ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

15h ago

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

OTTAWA — Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada's Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police
Ex-NHLer Formenton wanted in alleged 2018 sexual assault turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

6h ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

10h ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

15h ago

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

OTTAWA — Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada's Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

6h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

17h ago

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos