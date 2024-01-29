The head of a Saudi royal commission has been arrested on corruption charges

FILE -In this photograph made on Thursday, May 10, 2012, a foreign tourist visits the Abu Lawha, the largest Nabataean tomb at the desert archaeological site of Madain Saleh, in Al Ula city, 1043 km (648 miles) northwest of the capital Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The CEO overseeing Saudi Arabia’s royal commission for its historic al-Ula site has been arrested on corruption and money-laundering charges over some $55 million in contracts. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2024 4:37 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 4:42 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The CEO overseeing Saudi Arabia’s royal commission for its historic al-Ula site has been arrested on corruption and money-laundering charges over some $55 million in contracts, officials said.

The charges target Amr bin Saleh Abdulrahman al-Madani in part over “illegally obtaining” contracts to benefit a private company he had interests in through a relative before joining the government, the kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority said in a statement late Sunday. The contracts relate to the Kingdom Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, the statement said.

It said Al-Madani also recommended that private company for additional contracts through his work on the commission for al-Ula, an ancient desert city that’s been one focus of Saudi Arabia’s push for tourists.

It was not clear if al-Madani had a lawyer. The statement of the charges also were carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia under King Salman and his assertive son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, conducted a wide-ranging sweep of arrests after taking power over alleged corruption charges in 2017 that saw princes and other powerful members of its business community locked up in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the capital, Riyadh. That netted the government around $106.6 billion and secured Prince Mohammed’s power base.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault
Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

2m ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

13h ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

18h ago

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

OTTAWA — Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada's Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community...

6h ago

Top Stories

Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault
Ex-NHLer Formenton surrenders to London police to face charges in alleged 2018 sexual assault

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

2m ago

2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station
2 wanted in robbery at Chester Subway Station

A man and a woman are wanted in a robbery investigation due to an incident at Chester Subway Station. It is alleged that on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., two teenage girls were...

13h ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

18h ago

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

OTTAWA — Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada's Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

9h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

20h ago

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos