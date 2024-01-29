Man, 16-year-old girl arrested in separate suspected hate-motivated incidents in Toronto

A man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested and charged for alleged separate suspected hate-motivated incidents in Toronto, police said.

Investigators were first called to the Vaughan Road and Eglinton Avenue West area in East York on Dec. 18, 2023, for reports of mischief.

It’s alleged a man was walking in the area when he vandalized the front steps of a Jewish school. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 26, 2024, police said 40-year-old Ian Locke was arrested and charged with mischief interfere with property. He’s expected to appear in court on Mar. 10, 2024.

A police spokesperson said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

The second incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2024, when authorities were called to the St Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive area in York.

It’s alleged that one individual who works for a ride-share company was picking up a fare.

Police said the employee cancelled the trip due to the passenger’s behaviour. The female passenger then made anti-South Asian comments and assaulted the victim.

On Monday, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female youth with assault and failing to comply with a judicial order. She was expected to appear in court earlier this morning.

The girl was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This incident is also being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, police said.