2 Democratic-leaning Michigan House districts to hold special election primaries

FILE - The Michigan Capitol is seen, May 24, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. Special election primaries are set to take place Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in two Michigan House districts following the departure of their Democratic representatives, which has left the legislative chamber in an even split since November. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 12:08 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 12:12 am.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan House districts will hold special election primaries on Tuesday to fill seats that were held by Democrats whose departures have left the legislative chamber in an even split since November.

Six candidates are running in each of the Detroit-area districts. Both the 13th and 25th districts have historically voted Democratic and the candidate who secures the Democratic nomination is expected to be the frontrunner in the April 16 general election.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed fellow Democrats Mai Xiong in the 13th District and Andrea Rutkowski in the 25th.

The seats were vacated in November after Democratic state Reps. Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman won mayoral races in their hometowns. That eliminated the Democrats’ two-seat majority in the state House and put the chamber in a 54-54 deadlock.

The House deadlock follows a year in which Democrats pushed through a number of key pieces of legislation after flipping both chambers in the Legislature while holding onto the governor’s office in last year’s midterms.

There has been minimal voting activity in the Legislature since the 2024 session began on Jan. 10.

The April winner in each district will serve the remainder of the term, through the end of this year. The entire Michigan House will be up for election in November’s general election.

In addition to Xiong, who is a Macomb County commissioner, Suzanne Ostosh and former state Rep. LaMar Lemmons III are running in the 13th District’s Democratic primary. Curtiss Ostosh, Brandon Cumbee and Ronald Singer are competing for the Republican nomination.

In the 25th District, Melandie Hines, Layla Taha, Peter Herzberg and Shannon Rochon will compete for the Democratic nomination against Rutkowski, who received Whitmer’s endorsement and is a Westland City Council member. Josh Powell is the lone Republican running in the district.

Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

12h ago

Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?
Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?

CityNews found several sections of Eglinton Avenue between Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations in rough condition.

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

13h ago

Advocates call for inclusive dementia care for 2SLGBTQ+ community
Advocates call for inclusive dementia care for 2SLGBTQ+ community

When Sharon Hunter's long time partner Stacy was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, "everything just kind of shattered," she says. Having fought and won the battle to change the laws against same-sex...

5h ago

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

12h ago

Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?
Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?

CityNews found several sections of Eglinton Avenue between Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations in rough condition.

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

13h ago

Advocates call for inclusive dementia care for 2SLGBTQ+ community
Advocates call for inclusive dementia care for 2SLGBTQ+ community

When Sharon Hunter's long time partner Stacy was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, "everything just kind of shattered," she says. Having fought and won the battle to change the laws against same-sex...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

6h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

6h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

9h ago

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

10h ago

1:01
Thieves leave empty handed after using explosive device in attempt to steal ATM cash
Thieves leave empty handed after using explosive device in attempt to steal ATM cash

An explosive device was used in an attempt to steal cash from an ATM - but the thieves left empty handed. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

14h ago

More Videos